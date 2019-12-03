Dr. Carlos Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Mendez, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Mendez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mendez works at
Locations
-
1
Carlos A Mendez MD PA802 40th St W, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-5885
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?
I used to be one of Dr. Mendez patient when I was little. I always had a fear of going but ever since my mom took me here I felt comfortable and relaxed when I went to see him. I never seen Dr.Mendez upset or annoyed, he always has this positive vibe and great smile. Now I have a daughter of my own and take her there and from a parent side I like how he treats my daughter with care and love. I will continue going here for my daughter. Plus The staff are amazing and very professional. The wait time is usually less than 5 minutes.
About Dr. Carlos Mendez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568461622
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez works at
Dr. Mendez speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.