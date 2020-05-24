Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Metro Barranquilla and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Eternamd1307 S International Pkwy Ste 2091, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 771-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Guardian
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for several years and have always been happy with my results. And if you are not, Dr. Mercado is more than willing to make sure you are. The staff is efficient and courteous and Dr. Mercado is always pleasant and makes sure you are fully informed before starting anything.
About Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- Fac Med U Metro Barranquilla
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mercado speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.
