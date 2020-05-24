See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Lake Mary, FL
Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Metro Barranquilla and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Mercado works at Eterna MD Medical Rejuvntn Ctr in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eternamd
    1307 S International Pkwy Ste 2091, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 771-0404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 24, 2020
    I have been a patient for several years and have always been happy with my results. And if you are not, Dr. Mercado is more than willing to make sure you are. The staff is efficient and courteous and Dr. Mercado is always pleasant and makes sure you are fully informed before starting anything.
    L. Thornton — May 24, 2020
    About Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033139100
    Education & Certifications

    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    • Fac Med U Metro Barranquilla
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Mercado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mercado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mercado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mercado works at Eterna MD Medical Rejuvntn Ctr in Lake Mary, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mercado’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mercado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mercado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mercado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

