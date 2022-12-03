Overview of Dr. Carlos Merritt, MD

Dr. Carlos Merritt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Merritt works at Grandville Internal Medicine in Grandville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.