Overview of Dr. Carlos Meza, MD

Dr. Carlos Meza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico,Ciudad Universitaria, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Meza works at Carlos R Meza MD, Inc in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.