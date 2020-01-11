Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina Arriola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD
Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mansfield, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DR. JOSE MATIAS DELGADO / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Molina Arriola works at
Dr. Molina Arriola's Office Locations
-
1
Third street family health services600 W 3rd St, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 522-6191Tuesday9:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
-
2
Metrohealth Medical Center Internal Medicine2500 Metrohealth Dr Apt 3D, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4428
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- SummaCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina Arriola?
How has Dr Molina not been reviewed yet? This Dr is the most intelligent, understanding, listening man I have ever seen. He listens to what you say. I've been seeing Dr's since I was 10 years old because of my early problems with anxiety and such. I've seen about 35 professionals in Ohio and never has one listened and actually helped like Dr Carlos Molina. He is a wonderful Dr and listening human that takes his job seriously to help you and find the right thing to help you and you don't feel judged. Ever look forward to going to the Dr? Probably not, but with him, I can guarantee you will not regret it. He WILL help you.
About Dr. Carlos Molina Arriola, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1437578804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DR. JOSE MATIAS DELGADO / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina Arriola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina Arriola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina Arriola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina Arriola works at
Dr. Molina Arriola has seen patients for Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina Arriola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina Arriola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina Arriola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina Arriola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina Arriola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.