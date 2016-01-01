Dr. Carlos Montenegro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montenegro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Montenegro, MD
Dr. Carlos Montenegro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Montenegro works at
Locations
International Medical Services8915 175Th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 739-4848
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1649284431
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF LA PLATA / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Montenegro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montenegro works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Montenegro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montenegro.
