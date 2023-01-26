Dr. Carlos Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Montero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Montero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University of Kansas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Montero works at
Locations
Bradenton Gastroenterology1886 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6991Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
YOU WONT FIND A MORE CARING AND INFORMATIVE PERSON. NO BULL JUST FACTS THE WAY YOU WANT IT.EVERY ONE I DELT WITH AT THE OFFICE WAS THE SAME. 20 STARS AND GOD BLESS.
About Dr. Carlos Montero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami
- University of Miami
- University of Kansas
Dr. Montero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Montero works at
Dr. Montero has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.
