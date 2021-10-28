Overview of Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD

Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.



Dr. Montoya works at Saint Lucia Eye Center in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.