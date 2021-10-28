Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD
Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.
St Lucia Eye Center2746 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 583-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Huntington Park
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My name is Ramona Castañeda. For my family and it is an honor to writing this comment on behalf of Dr. Carlos Montoya. He is an excellent oftalmologist and surgeon. He has performed a surgery in both of my eyes and both of the surgeries were a complete success. Thanks to his good quality service now I feel much better and I have the opportunity to enjoy doing the activities that I love to do. Thanks Doctor Montoya. Keep up the good work! God bless
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Nassau Cnty Med Ctr
- Wadsworth Hosp-Va Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California Irvine
Dr. Montoya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montoya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Montoya has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Montoya speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.
