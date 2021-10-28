See All Ophthalmologists in Huntington Park, CA
Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD

Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.

Dr. Montoya works at Saint Lucia Eye Center in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Dry Eyes and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montoya's Office Locations

    St Lucia Eye Center
    2746 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 (323) 583-4567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of Huntington Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 28, 2021
    My name is Ramona Castañeda. For my family and it is an honor to writing this comment on behalf of Dr. Carlos Montoya. He is an excellent oftalmologist and surgeon. He has performed a surgery in both of my eyes and both of the surgeries were a complete success. Thanks to his good quality service now I feel much better and I have the opportunity to enjoy doing the activities that I love to do. Thanks Doctor Montoya. Keep up the good work! God bless
    About Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD

    Ophthalmology
    27 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1386616019
    Education & Certifications

    Nassau Cnty Med Ctr
    Wadsworth Hosp-Va Ctr
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    University of California Irvine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Montoya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montoya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montoya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montoya works at Saint Lucia Eye Center in Huntington Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Montoya’s profile.

    Dr. Montoya has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Dry Eyes and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Montoya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Montoya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montoya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

