Overview of Dr. Carlos Mora, MD

Dr. Carlos Mora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Fundacion Universitaria San Martin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.



Dr. Mora works at Carilion Clinic Internal Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.