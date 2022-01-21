Dr. Carlos Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Mora, MD
Dr. Carlos Mora, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Fundacion Universitaria San Martin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent's Neurology & Neurosurgery2 Shircliff Way Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 308-7959Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 213 S Jefferson St Ste 1006, Roanoke, VA 24011 Directions (540) 224-5170
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My first virtual visit with Dr. Mora. Connecting for the virtual visit was very easy. Dr. Mora is a fantastic neurologist. He spends quality time with me as a patient. It was exceptionally nice during this COVID-19 upsurge, that I did not have to leave home.
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1023007531
Education & Certifications
- Fundacion Universitaria San Martin
Dr. Mora has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
