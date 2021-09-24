Overview

Dr. Carlos Munoz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Munoz works at STAT Care Inc in Richmond, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.