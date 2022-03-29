See All Plastic Surgeons in Bellaire, TX
Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Bellaire, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD

Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University of Texas at Galveston School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Murillo works at Murillo Plastic Surgery Center in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Murillo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murillo Plastic Surgery Center
    6704 Ferris St, Bellaire, TX 77401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 241-9862
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2022
    I had to have a breast reduction and Dr . Ricardo recommend Dr. Murillo to me. I am so happy she did, Dr Murillo changed my life and my body , he did an awesome breast reduction for me, I feel better and my body looks better, this was a miracle and a Blessing for me I highly recommend Dr Murillo, he’s also kind and caring and I felt comfortable with him, I will never be able to thank him enough for taking care of me! Thanks Dr. Murillo! You are The Best!
    — Mar 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD
    About Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104013499
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas at Houston John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas at Galveston School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas at Galveston School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Murillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murillo works at Murillo Plastic Surgery Center in Bellaire, TX. View the full address on Dr. Murillo’s profile.

    Dr. Murillo has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Murillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

