Dr. Carlos Navarro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma Ciencias Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Williamson.



Dr. Navarro works at WellMed at South Austin in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.