Dr. Carlos Navarro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navarro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Navarro, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Navarro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Escuela Autonoma Ciencias Med and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Dr. Navarro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WellMed at South Austin1901 W William Cannon Dr Ste 112, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 444-2661
-
2
WellMed At Ben White706 W Ben White Blvd Ste A100, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 442-1996
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Navarro?
Dr. Navarro has been my primary care physician for about 7 years. I appreciate him because he listens to me, to find out what I am concerned about, and what I am willing to do to remedy the problem. He has been very helpful.
About Dr. Carlos Navarro, MD
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1801802152
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hlth Care/Brackenridge Hosp
- Seton Hlth Care/Brackenridge Hosp
- Escuela Autonoma Ciencias Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navarro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navarro accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navarro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navarro works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Navarro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navarro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navarro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navarro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.