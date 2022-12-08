Overview

Dr. Carlos Neghme, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Neghme works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.