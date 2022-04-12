See All Vascular Surgeons in Lewes, DE
Dr. Carlos Neves, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Lewes, DE
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Neves, MD

Dr. Carlos Neves, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.

Dr. Neves works at Cardiovascular Consultants Of Southern Delaware in Lewes, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neves' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Bay Surgical Service P.A.
    33664 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-1233

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Carlos Neves, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    • 1558521567
    Education & Certifications

    • Cooper Hosp U Med Ctr
    • Temple Hosp
    • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
    • Rutgers University
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Neves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neves works at Cardiovascular Consultants Of Southern Delaware in Lewes, DE. View the full address on Dr. Neves’s profile.

    Dr. Neves has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neves.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

