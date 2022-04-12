Dr. Carlos Neves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Neves, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Neves, MD
Dr. Carlos Neves, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.
Dr. Neves' Office Locations
Delaware Bay Surgical Service P.A.33664 Bayview Medical Dr Unit 2, Lewes, DE 19958 Directions (302) 645-1233
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neeves did an aroticbifemoral bypass on me 4yrs ago and has done angiograms on my legs. This man truly saved my life with the surgery and there is NO ONE I trust more than him for anything vascular. He is calm, friendly and will take whatever time he needs to so his patients understand, including their families.
About Dr. Carlos Neves, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp U Med Ctr
- Temple Hosp
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Rutgers University
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neves has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neves speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Neves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.