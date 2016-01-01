See All Pediatricians in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD

Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Antioquia.

Dr. Ocampo works at Only Children Pediatric Group in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ocampo's Office Locations

    Only Children Pediatric Group
    1008 E Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 962-0500
    Asis K Saha M D P A
    201 Hilda St Ste 10, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 574-4848
    Torneria Pediatrics LLC
    3000 Park Pond Way, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 483-8880

Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna

    • Aetna
    MultiPlan
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992875579
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Caguas Regional Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Of Antioquia
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ocampo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ocampo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ocampo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ocampo works at Only Children Pediatric Group in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ocampo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ocampo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ocampo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ocampo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ocampo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

