Overview of Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD

Dr. Carlos Ocampo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Antioquia.



Dr. Ocampo works at Only Children Pediatric Group in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.