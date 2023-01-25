Dr. Carlos Oliveira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Oliveira, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Oliveira, MD
Dr. Carlos Oliveira, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Oliveira's Office Locations
Health First Medical Group LLC1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 729-6166Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love Dr. Oliveira and highly recommend him! I've been his patient for over 20 years and he's been great. Always listens to my concerns, explains everything and is very caring.
About Dr. Carlos Oliveira, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Oliveira has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliveira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliveira has seen patients for Pap Smear, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Endometrial Ablation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliveira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oliveira speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliveira.
