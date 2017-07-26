Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omenaca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|University Of Zaragoza / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Omenaca works at
Locations
-
1
Vilmed Inc9111 Park Dr, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 414-1767Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr. Omenaca's care since 2001. I believe that he is a God sent angel into my life. My health is fantastic for he is taking great care of me. He is not just an M.D, he is a care giver. Once he said to me: " Joseph, if he was not for the care of my patients I would give up practicing medicine". I think I am about to change his name from Dr. Omenaca to Dr. Omenacare. He is an M.D who is practicing medicine with the Hippocrates Oat in mind. Under his care you are in good hands.
About Dr. Carlos Omenaca, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1205833381
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Hospital|St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- St Luke Roosevelt Hosp Ctr|St Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Center
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- St Vincent's Hospital And Medical Center|University Of Zaragoza / Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omenaca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omenaca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omenaca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omenaca speaks French, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omenaca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omenaca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omenaca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omenaca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.