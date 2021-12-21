Overview of Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD

Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Colombia and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Ortiz works at CARLOS R ORTIZ in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.