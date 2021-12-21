Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD
Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Colombia and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations
Carlos R Ortiz14242 41st Ave Ste A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 939-8440
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Neighborhood Health Providers
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
excellent attention from Dr. Ortiz, unfortunately the attention of the secretaries is not the best ... they are very arrogant if you ask them for any information, the way to answer is as if you are bothering them
About Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902972979
Education & Certifications
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Universidad Libre de Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
