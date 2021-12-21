See All Pediatricians in Flushing, NY
Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD

Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Libre de Colombia and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Ortiz works at CARLOS R ORTIZ in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ortiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carlos R Ortiz
    14242 41st Ave Ste A, Flushing, NY 11355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 939-8440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2021
    excellent attention from Dr. Ortiz, unfortunately the attention of the secretaries is not the best ... they are very arrogant if you ask them for any information, the way to answer is as if you are bothering them
    Leydi Zapata — Dec 21, 2021
    About Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902972979
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Libre de Colombia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

