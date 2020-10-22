Overview of Dr. Carlos Palacio, MD

Dr. Carlos Palacio, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Somersworth, NH. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with Exeter Hospital, Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.



Dr. Palacio works at Coastal New Hampshire Neurosurgeons in Somersworth, NH with other offices in Exeter, NH and Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.