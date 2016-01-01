Dr. Carlos Palant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Palant, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Palant, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Shore Nephrology55-77 Schanck Rd Ste B-1, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-9390
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Nephrology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1316048036
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Palant has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palant accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Palant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.