Overview of Dr. Carlos Perez, MD

Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dalton, GA.



Dr. Perez works at Saint Joseph Clinic in Dalton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.