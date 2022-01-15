See All Family Doctors in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Carlos Perez, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine.

Dr. Perez works at South Florida Multispeciality in Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Doral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ortho Rehab Associates
    400 W 41st St Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 254-8900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Jose M Peres-delgadillo MD
    10201 Hammocks Blvd Ste 123, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 279-7020
    Sepa Doral
    8000 NW 21st St Ste 200, Doral, FL 33122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 703-9199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryotherapy for Warts
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erythema Multiforme
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fibromyalgia
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parkinson's Disease
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Injections
Splinting
Suture Soft Tissue Wound
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Varicose Eczema
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 15, 2022
    Dr Carlos Pérez is a very good doctor, he loves to help people , he gives you all the time you need when visit him , that’s why make him so good, I love my doctor, I feel is part of family
    — Jan 15, 2022
    About Dr. Carlos Perez, MD

    Family Medicine
    19 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1528225638
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    East General Hospital Tulane Family Medicine
    Residency
    University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
    St Christopher's College of Medicine
    Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

