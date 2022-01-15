Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from St Christopher's College of Medicine.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Ortho Rehab Associates400 W 41st St Ste 200, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 254-8900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Jose M Peres-delgadillo MD10201 Hammocks Blvd Ste 123, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 279-7020
-
3
Sepa Doral8000 NW 21st St Ste 200, Doral, FL 33122 Directions (786) 703-9199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr Carlos Pérez is a very good doctor, he loves to help people , he gives you all the time you need when visit him , that’s why make him so good, I love my doctor, I feel is part of family
About Dr. Carlos Perez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528225638
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- East General Hospital Tulane Family Medicine
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- St Christopher's College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.