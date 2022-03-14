Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Perez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Perez, MD
Dr. Carlos Perez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System, Howard Memorial Hospital, Little River Memorial Hospital and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
Pulmonary Diseases Medicine Clinic921 Texas Blvd Ste D, Texarkana, TX 75501 Directions (903) 792-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Howard Memorial Hospital
- Little River Memorial Hospital
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Perez, and his staff was great clean office and timely service. Answered all my questions in a way me and my dad understood.
About Dr. Carlos Perez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
