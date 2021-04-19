Dr. Carlos Perez-Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez-Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Perez-Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carlos Perez-Mitchell, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Perez-Mitchell's Office Locations
Memorial Division of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 670, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5239Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient, I know him for 9 years now, excellent doctor as he cares about me looking for the best treatment but even better becamed a truly friend!!!
About Dr. Carlos Perez-Mitchell, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1215115977
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|University of Pennsylvania Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Perez-Mitchell speaks Spanish.
