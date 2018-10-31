Overview

Dr. Carlos Pimentel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Catolica and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.



Dr. Pimentel works at Sths Clinics Cardiology Mcallen 300 in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

