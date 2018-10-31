Dr. Carlos Pimentel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pimentel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Pimentel, MD
Overview
Dr. Carlos Pimentel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Catolica and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Locations
Sths Clinics Cardiology Mcallen 300500 E Ridge Rd Ste 300, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 994-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Met him in an ER situation and he did a great job of analyzing the situation in a professional way.
About Dr. Carlos Pimentel, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Emory University
- Universidad Catolica
