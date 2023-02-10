Dr. Pineda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlos Pineda, MD
Dr. Carlos Pineda, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from U San Carlos, Guatemala City and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish Issaquah Campus and Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Broadway1145 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 860-5581
Stanford University300 Pasteur Dr # H3591, Stanford, CA 94305 Directions (650) 725-0791
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pineda has been super. He provides clear explanations, purpose of prescribed medications and expected results. I have 100 per cent confidence in Dr. Pineda.
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford Hospital
- U San Carlos, Guatemala City
Dr. Pineda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pineda has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pineda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pineda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pineda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pineda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pineda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.