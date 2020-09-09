Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinheiro Neto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD
Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Pinhero is an amazing Doctor and specialist. He finds problems and solutions promptly. On the day of my surgery he seen me before and after. Him and his whole team made me feel safe and prepared explaining every step. He met with my wife and updated her immediately post-op and answered all of her questions in no rush at all. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
