Overview of Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD

Dr. Carlos Pinheiro Neto, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN.



Dr. Pinheiro Neto works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Intranasal or Sinus Procedure, Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) and Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.