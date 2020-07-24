Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piniella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Lower Keys Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Piniella works at
Locations
1
Palmetto Bay Location9275 SW 152nd St Ste 210, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Directions (305) 255-9577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Coral Gables Location6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 520, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 666-0726Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
3
Key West Location3712 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040 Directions (305) 294-1578
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Lower Keys Medical Center
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Piniella was very knowledgable. He was able to diagnose and treat me even with the global pandemic. His staff were very professional and were able to take me in quickly. Everyone was very friendly which made me feel comfortable. You can tell Dr. Piniella cares about his patients. I had an enjoyable time which is rare at a doctors office. Very satisfied!!
About Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649223132
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Roosevelt Mc
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Allergy & Immunology
