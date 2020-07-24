See All Allergists & Immunologists in Palmetto Bay, FL
Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Lower Keys Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Piniella works at Piniella Allergy & Asthma in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Key West, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Bay Location
    9275 SW 152nd St Ste 210, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 255-9577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Coral Gables Location
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 520, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-0726
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Key West Location
    3712 N Roosevelt Blvd, Key West, FL 33040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 294-1578

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Lower Keys Medical Center
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Hives
Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 24, 2020
    Dr. Piniella was very knowledgable. He was able to diagnose and treat me even with the global pandemic. His staff were very professional and were able to take me in quickly. Everyone was very friendly which made me feel comfortable. You can tell Dr. Piniella cares about his patients. I had an enjoyable time which is rare at a doctors office. Very satisfied!!
    stephanie smith — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • 1649223132
    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Roosevelt Mc
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • University of Miami
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piniella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piniella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piniella has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piniella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Piniella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piniella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piniella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piniella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

