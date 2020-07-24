Overview

Dr. Carlos Piniella, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Palmetto Bay, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Lower Keys Medical Center and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Piniella works at Piniella Allergy & Asthma in Palmetto Bay, FL with other offices in South Miami, FL and Key West, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.