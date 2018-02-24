Dr. Carlos Puig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Puig, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Puig, MD
Dr. Carlos Puig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Puig works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Puig's Office Locations
-
1
Edinburg Obgyn & Infertility Clnc PA3001 N 23rd St Ste 1, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 661-0044
-
2
Tey Women's Health Center801 E Nolana Ave Ste 18, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 683-8001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puig?
I went to see Dr Puig because I had heard many nice things about him. He is a great doctor! He is very caring and always takes his time to listen to all your concerns. He helped me have a normal delivery after my first baby was a csection. I deffinitely recomend him
About Dr. Carlos Puig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164742821
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puig works at
Dr. Puig has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puig speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Puig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.