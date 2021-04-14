Overview

Dr. Carlos Quezada, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Quezada works at Longview Regional Clinics OBGYN in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.