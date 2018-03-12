Overview of Dr. Carlos Quintana, MD

Dr. Carlos Quintana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Quintana works at Yulia Koltzova-Rang MD Inc in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.