Dr. Carlos Quintana, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Carlos Quintana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Quintana, MD
Dr. Carlos Quintana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Quintana works at
Dr. Quintana's Office Locations
Yulia Koltzova-Rang MD Inc2250 Hayes St Ste 504, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 751-7753
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quintana was the first neurologist I had treating my seizures, which I was diagnosed with in San Francisco. He is knowledgeable, professional, kind, attentive, and always makes you a priority, and feel valued. It’s hard to find all those qualities in doctors, and if I moved back I would absolutely see him as my neurologist again.
About Dr. Carlos Quintana, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740261627
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Quintana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quintana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quintana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Quintana works at
Dr. Quintana has seen patients for Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quintana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quintana speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Quintana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quintana.
