Dr. Carlos Ramirez, MD
Dr. Carlos Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLIMA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Terra Nova Medical Group3608 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601 Directions (510) 534-5331
Dr. Ramírez is Awesome He takes his time to listen I have recommeded Dr. Ramírez to my friends. He is a great Doctor
- 1487841235
- UNIVERSITY OF COLIMA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
