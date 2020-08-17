Dr. Carlos Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Ramirez, MD
Dr. Carlos Ramirez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Universidad Catolica De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
Shubham Medical Pllc1920 Country Place Pkwy Ste 340, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 850-6083Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramirez and his staff have provided me excellent care over the last eight years. I find Dr. Ramirez to be quite knowledgeable of my condition and possible complications. The treatment he has prescribed has to allowed me to carry on with my life. Wait times are minimal .
About Dr. Carlos Ramirez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982629309
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Universidad Catolica De Guayaquil, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Rheumatology
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
