Overview of Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD

Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Ramirez-Calderon works at Carlos M Ramirez-Calderon MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.