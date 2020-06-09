See All Neurologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD

Neurology
4.0 (20)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD

Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Ramirez-Calderon works at Carlos M Ramirez-Calderon MD in Miami, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramirez-Calderon's Office Locations

    Carlos Ramirez Calderon MD PA
    9240 SW 72nd St Ste 238, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 412-6363
    Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants
    9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 482-1027

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Calderon, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1972586295
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Panama, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramirez-Calderon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramirez-Calderon has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez-Calderon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez-Calderon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez-Calderon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez-Calderon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez-Calderon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

