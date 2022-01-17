Overview of Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD

Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Ramirez-Mejia works at Neuro Science Consultants LLC in Miami, FL with other offices in Medley, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.