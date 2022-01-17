Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez-Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD
Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez-Mejia's Office Locations
Neuro Science Consultants LLC8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 802E Fl 8, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4041
Neuroscience Consultants Llp9960 NW 116th Way Ste 13, Medley, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-4041
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He found what was the cause my dizziness and unbalanced walking even though I was in denial.
About Dr. Carlos Ramirez-Mejia, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053375360
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Universidad De Caldas, Facultad De Medicina
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
