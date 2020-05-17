Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Ramos works at
Locations
Carlos P Ramos, MD8000 W Flagler St Ste 104, Miami, FL 33144 Directions (786) 745-3787Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. More than five stars.
About Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1255359550
Education & Certifications
- Higher Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramos has seen patients for Heartburn, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ramos speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.