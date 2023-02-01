Overview of Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD

Dr. Carlos Ramos, MD is an Urology Specialist in Panama City, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Peurto Rico School of Medicine|University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Bay.



Dr. Ramos works at Advanced Urology Institute in Panama City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.