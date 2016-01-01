Overview of Dr. Carlos Rangel, MD

Dr. Carlos Rangel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY.



Dr. Rangel works at Adventist Health Community Care in Hanford, CA with other offices in Selma, CA and Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.