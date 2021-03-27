Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carlos Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Reyes, MD
Dr. Carlos Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg.
Dr. Reyes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Reyes' Office Locations
-
1
Bayview Ob.gyn. P.A.700 Central Ave Ste 400, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 895-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reyes?
I've been goin here for over 11 years with all 4 of my pregnancy, dr reyes is the best doctor in this field, I trusted him with my life with three of my c-section, Its all about the caring, the patience this man has with you and his team is exceptional, I would recommend his team to anyone, they make you feel so welcome, I just got my last c-section on march 8 2021, I just want to say thank you all so much for taking care of me since i was 22yrs old ????
About Dr. Carlos Reyes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1629247515
Education & Certifications
- Central University of The Caribbean / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes works at
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.