Dr. Carlos Reynes, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Reynes, MD
Dr. Carlos Reynes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Reynes' Office Locations
- 1 6957 North Ave Ste 1, Oak Park, IL 60302 Directions (708) 771-3471
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Reynes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1013081959
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynes.
