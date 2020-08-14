Overview of Dr. Carlos Rivera-Caban, MD

Dr. Carlos Rivera-Caban, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Rivera-Caban works at HCA Florida Oak Hill Surgical Specialists Cortez Lower in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.