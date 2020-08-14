Dr. Carlos Rivera-Caban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera-Caban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rivera-Caban, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Rivera-Caban, MD
Dr. Carlos Rivera-Caban, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Rivera-Caban's Office Locations
Nature Coast Surgical Specialists Brooksville11371 Cortez Blvd Ste 115, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 605-0983Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera is very knowledgeable and proactive concerning my wellness. He is also one of the most compassionate physicians I’ve known - not only as a patient, but also as a retired RN. I have great confidence in his diagnostic capabilities and in his treatment plans. The entire staff is outstanding and works well together as a team.
About Dr. Carlos Rivera-Caban, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera-Caban has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera-Caban accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rivera-Caban using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rivera-Caban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera-Caban has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera-Caban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera-Caban speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera-Caban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera-Caban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera-Caban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera-Caban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.