Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD
Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.
Dr. Rivera's Office Locations
- 1 689 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 289-2468
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carlos Rivera, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1881652105
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
