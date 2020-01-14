Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
Labrador Primary Care Center6775 Crosswinds Dr N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 381-8006
- 2 2191 9th Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 327-9667
Evara Health14100 58th St N, Clearwater, FL 33760 Directions (727) 587-7729
Community Health Centers of Pinella612 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 286-6225
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and competent!
About Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
