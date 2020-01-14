Overview of Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Labrador Primary Care Center in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.