Overview

Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TOMPKINS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Dr. Carlos Rodriguez in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.