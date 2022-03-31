Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Madigan AMC
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-7621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 9300 EUCLID AVE, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 445-1352
3
Hillcrest Hospital6780 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 444-2165
4
Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy8701 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 445-7621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodriguez cares about his patients so much. He is very knowledgeable and does not rush. He makes his patients feel like each one is very important.
About Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1700815354
Education & Certifications
- Madigan AMC
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
