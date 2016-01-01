Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They completed their residency with Chmc/Usc California Hospital
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Office1403 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez?
About Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1811046485
Education & Certifications
- Chmc/Usc California Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.