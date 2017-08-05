Overview of Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad De La Republica, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Priority Care Medical Group in Mission Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.