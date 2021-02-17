Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
The Women's Center3000 HUNTERS CREEK BLVD, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 857-2502
Geri. Psych. Group LLC2572 W State Road 426, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 857-2502
Womens Center of Orlando LLC1118 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 857-2502
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente doctor muy amable, recomendado ?? muy profesional.
About Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922184704
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicie, University District Hospital
- University Of Puerto Rico Medical Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
