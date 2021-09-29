Overview of Dr. Carlos Rodriguez Mendoza, MD

Dr. Carlos Rodriguez Mendoza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina|University Central del Este, San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez Mendoza works at HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - 75th Street - Primary Care & Specialties in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.