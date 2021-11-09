Overview

Dr. Carlos Rollhauser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Cordoba and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Rollhauser works at University Gastroenterology in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.