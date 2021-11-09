Dr. Carlos Rollhauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollhauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carlos Rollhauser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carlos Rollhauser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl de Cordoba and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Rollhauser works at
Locations
University Gastroenterology1928 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would refer anyone to Dr Carlos Rollhauser. He is an excellent doctor. He took the time to listen and would go above and beyond to help diagnose and treat his patients. His nurse Angie is amazing and so helpful. What a team. I give him 5 + stars.
About Dr. Carlos Rollhauser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407933658
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Natl de Cordoba
Dr. Rollhauser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollhauser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollhauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rollhauser works at
Dr. Rollhauser has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollhauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollhauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollhauser.
